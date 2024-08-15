The Witcher 3, Cult of the Lamb Headline New Additions

PlayStation Plus continues to impress with its growing library of games, and August is no exception. Sony has announced a stellar lineup of titles coming to its Extra and Premium tiers, headlined by the open-world RPG masterpiece, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. This beloved game, renowned for its rich storytelling, stunning visuals, and intense combat, is a must-play for any RPG fan.

Joining The Witcher 3 is the equally captivating Cult of the Lamb, a unique blend of dungeon-crawling and cult management. Players will embark on a bloody quest to build a loyal following while exploring dark and mysterious dungeons. With its charming art style and addictive gameplay, Cult of the Lamb has captured the hearts of gamers worldwide.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. PlayStation Plus subscribers can also look forward to a host of other exciting titles, including:

Wild Hearts: Embark on a thrilling hunting adventure in this action-packed game.

Ride 5: Rev your engines and hit the track in this high-octane racing experience.

And many more!

With a diverse range of genres and playstyles covered, there’s something for everyone in the August lineup.

It’s important to note that these new additions are available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers starting August 20. Essential tier members will unfortunately miss out on this fantastic selection of games.

This latest update solidifies PlayStation Plus’ position as a compelling subscription service, offering exceptional value for gamers. With a continually expanding library and a commitment to delivering high-quality titles, it’s no wonder why PlayStation Plus is a top choice for many console players.

Are you excited about the new PlayStation Plus games? Let us know in the comments below!