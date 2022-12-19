The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project Next-Gen Announced

Today, I am going to share a very interesting piece of information for all gaming fans the highly anticipated The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project Next-Gen is in the works. It is expected to make its way to its fans in the second quarter of 2023.

The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project Next-Gen To Release In 2023

A very Known modder ‘Halk Hogan’ recently announced via his YouTube channel yesterday that the famous witcher 3 HD will release in Q2 of 2023. The point worth mentioning here is that The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project is one of the most popular mods for the game. Let me tell you that the CDPR even went as far as to implement it into the recently-released next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The mod will rework the game with:

thousands of higher-quality assets

textures

models alongside numerous improvements and fixes

According to the modder, the upcoming next-gen version will boast the asset quality even further, and a first look at the mod is expected to be made available pretty soon. The Modder writes: