The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project Next-Gen Announced
Today, I am going to share a very interesting piece of information for all gaming fans the highly anticipated The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project Next-Gen is in the works. It is expected to make its way to its fans in the second quarter of 2023.
A very Known modder ‘Halk Hogan’ recently announced via his YouTube channel yesterday that the famous witcher 3 HD will release in Q2 of 2023. The point worth mentioning here is that The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project is one of the most popular mods for the game. Let me tell you that the CDPR even went as far as to implement it into the recently-released next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The mod will rework the game with:
- thousands of higher-quality assets
- textures
- models alongside numerous improvements and fixes
According to the modder, the upcoming next-gen version will boast the asset quality even further, and a first look at the mod is expected to be made available pretty soon. The Modder writes:
We’ll surely update you as soon as we get more information about Halk Hogan’s next-gen version of The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project. Till then, stay tuned.
The point notable here is that the Witcher 3 Next-Gen is available now across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Even though, the CDPR released the update for free for those who already own the original game. The next-gen version truly looks amazing, however, at the moment of writing, PC players are still plagued by various issues. The good part is that CDPR is aware of these issues and seems actively looking into them.
