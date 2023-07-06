Huge Theft at PTA’s Official Residence – Which Valuables Were Stolen?

Recently, an unfortunate incident took place in Islamabad involving a senior official from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). During the Eid ul Adha holidays, the government-allocated house (located in G7/4) of the PTA official was burgled by some thieves. The Abpara Police Station has lodged a case and started a thorough probe. As per a source, the First Information Report (FIR) mentions the list of items that were reportedly stolen from the residence of the PTA official.

The details of the items that were stolen from the PTA official’s house are as follows:

Gold ornaments of 35 tolas, worth around (PKR 8.285 million).

Several weapons (worth around PKR 2.1 Million).

A laptop worth (worth around PKR 0.5 Million).

Five watches (worth around PKR 800,000),

Five cell phones (worth PKR 200,000)

Seven ‘imported’ sunglasses (worth PKR 250,000)

Perfumes and other cosmetics (worth PKR 450,000)

A Suitcase full of valuables (worth PKR 150,000).

A pen (worth around PKR 100,000).

Cash around PKR 0.6 Million.

The PTA official found out about the burglary when he returned home after the Eid holidays. According to the official, someone had used a saw to cut out the window of his house.

