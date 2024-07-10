There will be No mobile phone service in Peshawar on Muharram 9,10

Peshawar’s Capital City Police (CCPO) has announced the suspension of mobile phone service in Peshawar on Muharram 9 and 10, which falls on July 16 and 17, as part of a security plan to maintain law and order during the holy month. Earlier on July 5, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) government had already decided to suspend mobile phone services in the sensitive districts of the province during Ashura.

“The decision is taken to avoid any unfortunate incident during Ashura,” stated the CCPO.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur chaired a high-level meeting to review the arrangements for Muharram. The meeting thoroughly reviewed the security plan and other arrangements to maintain peace during the month.

During the briefing on the security plan, it was mentioned that Muharram processions and gatherings would be held in 14 districts of the province. Out of these, eight districts were identified as the most sensitive, while the other six were considered sensitive regarding law and order and security arrangements.

It was decided that approximately 40,000 security personnel would be deployed. In addition, special contingents of the Frontier Corps (FC) and the army would be deployed to ensure the security of processions and gatherings. The Chief Minister directed that adequate financial resources should be provided to maintain security. He also emphasized the importance of reaching out to religious leaders of different sects and elected public representatives to promote religious harmony and tolerance during Muharram.

On July 7, the district administration, police, 111 Brigade, and Civil Defence gave final approval to a comprehensive security plan for Muharram, which begins on Sunday. This plan includes the suspension of mobile phone services, which is a precautionary measure to prevent any possible disruptions or security threats.

In summary, the suspension of mobile phone services in Peshawar on Muharram 9 and 10 is part of a broader security strategy to ensure the safety and peaceful observance of the holy month. The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government is taking extensive measures, including the deployment of thousands of security personnel and coordination with religious leaders, to maintain law and order during this period.