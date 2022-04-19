There Will be No S Pen Slot on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

Samsung is one of the most well-known smartphone manufacturers in the world. Samsung is rumored to be working on a foldable phone called the Galaxy Z Fold4. The corporation may reveal it in August, as it did last year. Rumors circulated that Samsung’s foldable phone will come with an S Pen stylus this year. The S Pen for this has reached mass production, according to a fresh leak.

Galaxy Z Fold4

Serial production of the S Pen for the Galaxy Z Fold4 has commenced in numerous European and Asian regions, according to tipster Mukul Sharma.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 is said to be the first foldable smartphone to include a dedicated slot for keeping the stylus. Even if the tablet does not have a storage slot, it is widely expected to include S Pen functionality.

But for now, things have changed a little bit!

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 was rumored to miss the S Pen slot back in November, but Korean media claimed that the foldable smartphone would come with a separate S Pen holster in February. The Galaxy Z Fold4 will not include an S Pen slot, according to new information.

It will Not Have S Pen

Ice universe, a reputable source, also revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4. “The Galaxy Z Fold version will not have a built-in S Pen, Fold4 will be a bit smaller and thinner than its predecessors. Yes, it is right. All dislike a brick.”

It’s not surprising that the Galaxy Z Fold4 lacks an S Pen silo, given that the Galaxy Z Fold3 didn’t have one either. Samsung is believed to include an S Pen, which was not the case with the Fold3 because the pen had to be purchased separately.

