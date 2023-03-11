There Will Be No Samsung Galaxy S23 FE This Year: Leak

Advertisement

It’s been a long time now since the tech giant, Samsung launched the last Fan Edition or you can say a FE phone. The Galaxy S21 FE was launched back in January of last year. After that, all we got were only leaks and rumors. Galaxy S22 FE first entered the pipeline of rumors. When there was no official statement regarding its launch then the attention of the leaksters diverted to Galaxy S23 FE, which most recently was said to arrive in the second half of 2023. However, according to recent reports, this fan edition will never arrive.

Galaxy S23 FE Will Never Make Its Way to the Smartphone Market

According to a reliable leakster, Roland Quandt, the bad news for all the fan edition lovers who’s been expecting the S23 FE with bated breath is that it seems to never make its way to the market. He says that it doesn’t look like there will actually be an S23 FE this year.

The point worth mentioning here is that we still don’t know what’s going on. What Samsung’s plans really are as there are conflicting reports about the existence and launch of this Galaxy S23 FE. Let me tell you that it’s safe to assume that the leakster would have some information about such a handset if it has to release in the next few months. No doubt, he’s a constant source of leaks after all. So, his latest statement makes us believe that we may not see S23 FE.

The tech giant only launched two FE smartphone models. No doubt, they were ‘flagship killer’ type devices. So, I think that for a similar budget, Samsung would definitely prefer to sell last year’s flagship or an A-series mid-ranger instead of something like this. Anyhow, stay tuned for more updates.

