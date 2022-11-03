These 4 Android Apps Redirect Users To Malicious Sites

According to the latest reports, a new set of four Android apps released by the same developer has been discovered directing users to malicious websites as part of an adware and information-stealing campaign. These days, it has become quite common. So, beware while downloading anything from anywhere.

Here Is The List of Newly Found Malware Android Apps

These apps were published by a developer named Mobile apps Group and are currently available on the Play Store. The interesting part of the news is that they have been collectively downloaded over one million times. According to the reports by Malwarebytes, the websites are designed to generate revenues through pay-per-click ads. The worse thing is that they prompt users to install cleaner apps on their phones with the goal of deploying additional malware.

The list of apps is as follows:

Bluetooth App Sender (com.bluetooth.share.app) – 50,000+ downloads

Bluetooth Auto Connect (com.bluetooth.autoconnect.anybtdevices) – 1,000,000+ downloads

Driver: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB (com.driver.finder.bluetooth.wifi.usb) – 10,000+ downloads

Mobile transfer: smart switch (com.mobile.faster.transfer.smart.switch) – 1,000+ downloads

It’s not surprising at all. Nowadays, malicious apps have devised new ways to get past Google Play Store security protections. One of the most famous tactics adopted by threat actors is to introduce time-based delays to conceal their malicious behavior. Malwarebytes’ analysis also found the apps to have an approximately four-day waiting period before opening the first phishing site in the Chrome browser. After that, it proceeds to launch more tabs every two hours.

