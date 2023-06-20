These A to Z Keyboard Shortcuts Can Really Save your time!
In today’s fast-paced digital world, time holds the utmost importance. Whether you’re a student, a professional, or a casual computer user, optimizing your productivity is essential. One effective way to achieve this is by utilizing keyboard shortcuts. These handy combinations of keys can streamline your workflow, saving you precious seconds and allowing you to focus on the task at hand. In this article, we’ll explore a comprehensive list of keyboard shortcuts from A to Z that can supercharge your efficiency and help you accomplish more in less time.
A to Z keyboard shortcuts
|Shortcut
|Function
|Ctrl+A
|Select All
|Ctrl+B
|Bold
|Ctrl+C
|Copy
|Ctrl+D
|Default Font Set
|Ctrl+E
|Center
|Ctrl+F
|Find
|Ctrl+G
|Go to
|Ctrl+H
|Replace
|Ctrl+I
|Italic
|Ctrl+J
|Justify
|Ctrl+K
|Hyperlink
|Ctrl+L
|Align Text to Left
|Ctrl+M
|Hanging Indent
|Ctrl+N
|New Document
|Ctrl+O
|Open
|Ctrl+P
|Ctrl+Q
|Add space after Paragraph
|Ctrl+R
|Align Text to Right
|Ctrl+S
|Save As
|Ctrl+T
|Left Indent
|Ctrl+U
|Underline
|Ctrl+V
|Paste
|Ctrl+W
|Close
|Ctrl+X
|Cut
|Ctrl+Y
|Repeat/Redo
|Ctrl+Z
|Undo
It is pertinent to mention here that you can use Cmd instead of Ctrl for completing these functions if you are using a MacBook.
Mastering keyboard shortcuts is a valuable skill that can significantly enhance your productivity. By incorporating these time-saving commands into your workflow, you can streamline your tasks, increase efficiency, and accomplish more in less time. So, why not give them a try? Your future self will thank you for the extra time gained and the seamless workflow facilitated by these essential shortcuts.
