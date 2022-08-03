These Android Apps are Stealing your Bank Credentials

Are you using internet banking on your mobile? if yes, your banking credentials might not be safe. A company named Trend Micro has come up with a report that reveals that our banking credentials are not save if we have one of the malware-infested apps downloaded on our Android device. The company has listed such apps in their cybersecurity report. These Google apps appear to be quite innocent but they are injected with banking trojans and without letting users know, they are collecting sensitive information such as stealing your bank credentials, passwords, emails, texts, and more.

The investigators from Trend Micro named this virus campaign as “DawDropper.” The apps in the DawDropper campaign were caught installing four types of banking trojan variants, including Octo, Hydra, Ermac and TeaBot. Just after this report was released, these trojan containing apps were removed from Google Play Store. However since they do not automatically remove from users’ devices, they will have to remove it themselves. So these are are 17 blacklisted apps that you should remove from your device:

Blacklisted Android apps Stealing your Bank Credentials:

Call Recorder

Rooster VPN

Super Cleaner

Document Scanner

Universal Saver Pro

Eagle Photo Editor

Call Recorder Pro+

Extra Cleaner

Crypto Utills

Fix Cleaner

Universal Saver Pro

Lucky Cleaner

Just In: Video Motion

Document Scanner Pro

Conquer Darkness

Simpli Cleaner

Unice QR scanner

As you can see above, most of the infected apps were named as cleaners and photo editors, QR code and documents scanners. Reason is that most of the people download these apps on daily basis so it is easier to reach users data in less time.

While telling about these apps, researchers said:

“It also uses virtual network computing (VNC) to record a user’s screen, including sensitive information such as banking credentials, email addresses and passwords, and PINs”

How can you protect yourself from future DawDropper malware campaigns?

Trend Micro advises Android Users to check if these apps are downloaded on their devices or not. You need to remove the above mentioned apps from your device as soon as you find them. Other than this, before downloading any app, you initially need to check for its reviews. Look for app developers and publishers and don’t install apps from unfamiliar sources.

