Google has given a list of nine apps that are stealing your Facebook Password to be removed. These apps are downloaded 5.8 million times in aggregate giving people a false sense of security by providing appealing features such as photo editing, file removal, and daily horoscopes.

The worst thing is that these apps asked users to log in to their Facebook accounts to work properly. In this way, the hidden malware in these apps went into users’ accounts and stole their passwords, etc. While this Trojan malware was specially designed to steal Facebook’s data, it could be altered and given commands to load the web page of another legitimate service. In this way, this malware can be used to steal personal information from any selected software.

These Android Apps are Stealing Your Facebook Password and Data

After knowing about them, Google Playstore has removed all these apps from the play store however if you have not deleted them from your device, it is the best time. You need to uninstall these nine apps if they are downloaded on your handsets or tablets.

Processing Photo

App Lock Keep

Rubbish Cleaner

Horoscope Daily

Horoscope Pi

App Lock Manager

Lockit Master

Inwell Fitness

PiP Photo

Regarding downloading such apps, Dr. Web gives a clear and right suggestion:

“Android device owners install applications only from known and trusted developers, as well as to pay attention to other user reviews. The reviews cannot provide an absolute guarantee that the apps are harmless but can still alarm you about potential threats. You should also pay attention to when and which apps ask you to login into your account.”

One should also check the reviews before downloading the app and give attention to the warning received. Anyway, if your device still carries one of these malware apps, delete it as soon as possible.

Also Read: These 8 Android Apps Are Reported With The “Joker” Malware



