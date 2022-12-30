These Are 8 Video Games 2023 We Can’t Wait To Play

Advertisement

We all know that the first month of every year brings with it a series of unique video games. 2023 is just around the corner and we are going to see some exciting video games from both major studios and indie game developers. If you are looking forward for some upcoming Video Games 2023, then you are at the right place.

Here Are The Video Games 2023 That Will Be Released Soon

The fact is that video games touch upon an entire spectrum of genres, ranging from action adventure to immersive atmospheric exploration. Let me tell you that PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC which means all types of consoles and computers have these titles available. No doubt, gaming fans had a terrific January 2022 as some amazing game releases took place. It included:

Spelunky 2

Rugby 22

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires

Elden Ring

F1 22

FIFA 23

Overwatch 2

Saints Row

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

God of War Ragnarök

No doubt, the above-mentioned games are some of the biggest hits. If we compare it with the last year, January 2023 isn’t as packed with great titles as it was. If we look at the schedule, then among the famous hits, only Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition appears to be the acclaimed legacy title in the month. Most of the others are entirely new titles such as A Space for the Unbound and Season: A Letter to the Future. However, they seem highly promising. The fact is that it is just the beginning of 2023, and there’s no doubt that some of the finest games are set to be released in the later months of 2023. The upcoming Games of 2023 include:

The Last of Us Part I

Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

Final Fantasy XVI

highly anticipated Street Fighter 6

The point worth mentioning here is that things would possibly become more interesting second month onwards in 2023 as Sony is going to release its PlayStation VR2 (PS VR2). The virtual reality gaming system is tipped to be launched on 22 February, along with a free DLC of the 2021 game Resident Evil Village. So are you guys excited?

