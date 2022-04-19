These are Pakistan’s Most Popular Smartphones of March 2022

Over the past few years, there has been intense competition between smartphone manufacturers in Pakistan. The proliferation of new smartphone companies is one of the primary reasons for it. Taking a glance at the local market, we can observe that the majority of people in Pakistan like to purchase phones in the low- to mid-range price bracket. As a result, companies that provide high-quality products at a reasonable price are currently thriving in the market. Based on this, we are going to share some interesting data regarding the most popular smartphones of March 2022.

Point to be noted:

We have made the below-mentioned list on the basis of reliable data which we obtained from our confidential sources. So, we ranked the phones with respect to the number of units imported into Pakistan in March 2022. It’s obvious that the smartphones which have the most number of Imports would be the most loved and popular device as the demand indicates.

Most Popular Smartphones of March 2022

1) Vivo Y21 (4+64)

The Y21 from Vivo is the most popular smartphone of March 2022. It is a budget smartphone with some impressive specifications. Around 1,22,000 of these smartphones were imported in March, which is just staggering. The Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35, Dual 13 MP, 720p display, and a stunning design are some of the main highlights of this phone.

2) Infinix Hot 11 Play (4+64)

The Infinix Hot 11 Play got the second position on our list with 95,004 imports in March. The MediaTek Helio G35, Dual Camera, and cool design are some of the main specifications of this phone.

3) Oppo A16 e (4+64)

The A16 e is yet another budget smartphone with 95000 imports in March. This validates our aforementioned claim that Pakistani people prefer to buy affordable smartphones. The 3D sleek design, powerful battery, and dual camera setup are some of the key features of this smartphone.

4) Samsung A32 (6+128)

Without any doubt, the A32 is one of the most sold smartphones from Samsung in recent times. In March 2022, 85,270 units were imported into Pakistan. Exquisite HD display, impressive camera setup, and friendly UI are the main highlights of this phone.

5) Oppo A16 (4+64)

This is another smartphone from Oppo on our list. There isn’t a big difference between A16 and A16e. The total number of units imported in March stood at 85,000. The dual camera and stereo speakers were the main features of this smartphone.

Final Words:

We have listed the 5 most popular smartphones in Pakistan in March 2022 based on the imported units. If you like our article or have any queries regarding it, do mention them in the comment section!

Check out? Sony Xperia Will be the Official Smartphone Partner for PuBG Global Tournaments 2022