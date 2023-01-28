These Are Some WhatsApp Features Coming in 2023

Advertisement

The messaging giant, WhatsApp has over two billion monthly active users. No doubt, it is one of the most popular messaging apps in the whole world. People use it for sending more than just text/voice messages, though. It is used for sharing photos, videos, and sometimes memes. The best part of the news is that the popular messaging app is undergoing various upgrades in order to keep up with user trends. The company just wants to add value to its app in terms of offering the best texting experience. The meta-owned messaging app is planning to roll out Whatsapp updates very soon including two big changes to its visuals. The new WhatsApp features were actually found by the internet detectives at WABetaInfo. So, let’s dig into it.

Here are some WhatsApp Features That Will Soon Make Its Way to Your Apps in 2023

Ability to recognize text in WhatsApp Images

One of the most important modifications Whatsapp is planning to launch this year is the ability to recognize text in images shared through WhatsApp. It will be a handy feature allowing users to copy and paste the text. However, the point worth mentioning here is that the messaging platform is providing support for it only, and this feature will only be available to iOS 16 users.

Transfer chat without Google drive

Another improvement is the capability to transfer WhatsApp chat history between Android phones without the help of Google Drive. This feature is still under testing. No doubt, Whatsapp Users will find it much easier to switch their chat history from one phone to another using this tech-savvy alternative. Users can enable it by going to the:

WhatsApp Settings

Chats

Chat transfer to Android

scanning the QR code

following the on-screen instructions

Report problematic content on status

WhatsApp users have the ability to report violations of the platform’s rules, message contacts, and receive media. However, the good piece of the news is that soon they will be able to report statuses that contain objectionable information, for instance, defamation or offensive language.

Using a proxy to connect to WhatsApp

The fact is that WhatsApp usually faces a hard time in order to connect with the platform due to government censorship in some other countries. The company has recently introduced support for proxy functionality for those who want to download it and use this app anywhere. The point notable here is that it can be used on the latest version of WhatsApp only.

Sending images in their original quality

We had already shared with you guys that WhatsApp is now developing a new feature to let users send photographs in their original resolution with compression. If you want to know more about it, then head to the page mentioned down below:

