These are the 3 Web3 & Blockchain Phones You Can Buy In Future

Blockchain phones are actually the devices that provide you with all the functionality of a typical smartphone together with the ability to hold and use your cryptocurrencies making it easier for you.

Advertisement

3 Highly Anticipated Blockchain Phones To Buy In Future

The Web3 Smartphones usually offer crypto storage, a gateway to the metaverse, and support for decentralized applications (dApps). Some of these Blockchain and Web3 phones also allow you to mine cryptocurrencies and host a blockchain node. The good piece of news is that like the other industries, the blockchain industry has also evolved rapidly in the last couple of years. All the upcoming newer smartphones are expected to have even better features and specifications than their predecessors. Let’s have a look at the 3 most highly anticipated blockchain and web3 phones in 2022.

Solana’s SAGA

Solana announced its smartphone SAGA back on June 23. The company became the first web3 company to enter the smartphone market. The smartphone has an Android OS and an in-built crypto wallet. Furthermore, it is equipped with 12 GB RAM, 512 GB Storage, and a 6.67″ OLED screen. In addition to all this, it sports Solana Mobile Stack, which allows developers to build mobile-first experiences for web3. Solana’s Saga Price is set to be USD 1,000.

HTC Desire 22 Pro

HTC also surprised everyone by announcing its Web3 Smartphone soon after Solana’s SAGA launch. The Desire 22 Pro has also got a built-in web3 wallet and supports crypto and NFT transfers on Ethereum and Polygon blockchains. HTC Desire 22 pro is equipped with Android OS and Viverse. Furthermore, it sports an HTC platform to access the metaverse as well. The smartphone has got 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, and a 6.6′ IPS LCD Screen. HTC Desire 22 Pro Price is set to be USD 500.

Polygon is the Ethereum scaling solution and layer-2 blockchain that partnered with the consumer tech company Nothing to introduce web3 capabilities in its highly anticipated smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1). The first product of this partnership was the collection of NFTs called Black Dot NFT. All the people who purchased these NFTs received several benefits, such as early access to new products. The good piece of news is that the Nothing Phone (1) provides users access to Polygon-platform apps and games. In addition to that, it also provides a user identity solution called Polygon ID that utilizes zero-knowledge proofs.

The point worth mentioning here is that the popularity of these Web3 phones will depend on the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. Just imagine a future where all smartphones are blockchain-based. It seems great. Isn’t it? However, we still don’t know what the future holds.