iOS 16 is now officially available to the public. Now the developers have been rolling out updates to not only make their apps compatible with the new version but also to take advantage of new features like Passkeys. In this article, we will tell you the apps and services that support Passkeys in iOS 16. But before going forward, let’s first see how the passkey work.

Advertisement

These Are the First Apps and Services that Support Passkeys in iOS 16

Passkey is one of the new features available with iOS 16. It is actually a new authentication method that comes to replace traditional passwords. It was created in partnership between Apple, Google, and Microsoft based on the FIDO Standard.

Rather than creating a traditional password that can be easily guessed or leaked, a Passkey is a unique credential stored locally on your device that requires biometric authentication to be accessed. Your Passkeys are stored on your devices but will sync across multiple gadgets using Apple’s iCloud Keychain – which already exists to track passwords. Apple further revealed that nobody can read your Passkeys including Apple itself. Apple has implemented Passkey support in iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura for apps and websites.

Apps and Services Getting Passkeys:

Popular travel app KAYAK is one of the first iOS apps to support Passkeys. With the latest version of the app, users can easily sign up using just Face ID or Touch ID without the need for a traditional password. You just enter your email and the system does everything else. The KAYAK app for iOS is available for free on the App Store.

In addition to KAYAK, Best Buy, eBay, CardPointers and WordPress.com already work with the new Passkey feature. Do let us know if you know of any other apps that already work with Passkeys.

See Also: Apple is Killing Passwords – Here’s How You’ll Log in Instead