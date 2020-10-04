If you are Jazz’s data sim users, then this information is surely for you. Jazz Data SIM provides a variety of internet packaged keeping in mind the need for them. Here is the detail of Jazz Data SIM Night Bundles. There is a weekly and a monthly bundle. User can choose as per his desire.

These Are the Jazz Data SIM Night Bundles

Data Price Subscription Code Status Code Unsubscription Code Weekly Extreme 5 GB Rs. 85 *117*14# *117*14*2# *117*14*4# Monthly Extreme 10 GB Rs. 150 *117*34# *117*34*2# *117*34*4#

Terms and Conditions: