If you are Jazz’s data sim users, then this information is surely for you. Jazz Data SIM provides a variety of internet packaged keeping in mind the need for them. Here is the detail of Jazz Data SIM Night Bundles. There is a weekly and a monthly bundle. User can choose as per his desire.

These Are the Jazz Data SIM Night Bundles

DataPriceSubscription CodeStatus CodeUnsubscription Code
Weekly Extreme5 GBRs. 85*117*14#*117*14*2#*117*14*4#
Monthly Extreme10 GBRs. 150*117*34#*117*34*2#*117*34*4#

Terms and Conditions:

  1. Enjoy LNO data incentive of 50GB in Mega Bundle and 75GB in Heavy Bundle for 1am to 1pm for all new subscriptions from 21-Mar-2020
  2. All bundles are once off and will not auto subscribe
  3. Internet offers can subscribe and consume in 2G, 3G and 4G networks
  4. For Recharge and Bundle subscription, customer can visit nearest jazz retailer or dial ussd string from Data Sim
  5. Dedicated MB quota for night usage (1am-9am) will consume first. Once night quota is consumed MB usage will be done from quota available for 24hrs
  6. Customer will get subscription, usage notification SMS on their Data SIM number
  7. PAYG & Overage charging in not allowed DATA SIM, customers need to subscribe bundles for uninterrupted internet connectivity
  8. On re-subscription within bundle validity, any remaining MBs will be added & validity will be as per new bundle
  9. Multiple subscriptions of 3 month & 6 month bundle are not allowed, users can simultaneously subscribe to any other bundle
  10. In case of 3 & 6 Month bundle, volume quota will not be carried forward from one 30day cycle to another, i.e any remaining MBs will expire after every cycle
  11. Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from site etc.

