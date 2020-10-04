These Are the Jazz Data SIM Night Bundles
If you are Jazz’s data sim users, then this information is surely for you. Jazz Data SIM provides a variety of internet packaged keeping in mind the need for them. Here is the detail of Jazz Data SIM Night Bundles. There is a weekly and a monthly bundle. User can choose as per his desire.
|Data
|Price
|Subscription Code
|Status Code
|Unsubscription Code
|Weekly Extreme
|5 GB
|Rs. 85
|*117*14#
|*117*14*2#
|*117*14*4#
|Monthly Extreme
|10 GB
|Rs. 150
|*117*34#
|*117*34*2#
|*117*34*4#
Terms and Conditions:
- Enjoy LNO data incentive of 50GB in Mega Bundle and 75GB in Heavy Bundle for 1am to 1pm for all new subscriptions from 21-Mar-2020
- All bundles are once off and will not auto subscribe
- Internet offers can subscribe and consume in 2G, 3G and 4G networks
- For Recharge and Bundle subscription, customer can visit nearest jazz retailer or dial ussd string from Data Sim
- Dedicated MB quota for night usage (1am-9am) will consume first. Once night quota is consumed MB usage will be done from quota available for 24hrs
- Customer will get subscription, usage notification SMS on their Data SIM number
- PAYG & Overage charging in not allowed DATA SIM, customers need to subscribe bundles for uninterrupted internet connectivity
- On re-subscription within bundle validity, any remaining MBs will be added & validity will be as per new bundle
- Multiple subscriptions of 3 month & 6 month bundle are not allowed, users can simultaneously subscribe to any other bundle
- In case of 3 & 6 Month bundle, volume quota will not be carried forward from one 30day cycle to another, i.e any remaining MBs will expire after every cycle
- Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from site etc.