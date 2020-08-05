These are the Mystic Color Options for Galaxy Note 20 Series

The Korean tech giant has just recently launched the Galaxy Note series online globally. The devices, Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are packed with marvelous features including 120 Hz flat and edge display respectively. Both the devices include S-pen which is smoother than before and is helpful for carrying different tasks including taking notes, drawing, and functionality as a remote control. Introducing Mystic Color Options for Galaxy Note 20 Series is a new thing and all the colors are phenomenal.

Mystic Color Options for Galaxy Note 20 Series

Note 20 series have an all-day intelligent battery which can help device running up for all day with just a single charge. Galaxy Note 20 has 4,300 mAh battery whereas Note 20 Ultra has a powerful 4,500 mAh battery. The company has come up with a different color range this time which makes it more unique as compare to other flagship players already present in the market. Samsung has chosen mystic colors range this time which makes the device look more royal.

Users will be able to buy Note 20 Ultra Mystic Bronze, White, and Black colors whereas Note 20 will be available in Mystic Bronze, Gray, and Green. To be very honest, I loved the color options of Note 20 more. Well everyone has their own choice, so might be possible many people would be interested in Black and white colors as well.

However, no doubt, Samsung has unexpectedly come up with a variety of color options to full users’ appetite for cool and funky devices while at the same time has maintained some noble colors for people who like to have them.

