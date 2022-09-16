These Are Two iPhone 14 Features Apple Blatantly Ripped Off From Xiaomi
We all know that mobile manufacturers try to compete with each other by introducing new features and specs. Sometimes they also adopt features from their rivals and this race never ends. The silicon giant, Apple is also no stranger to adopt features from Android makers, such as the ultrawide rear camera, night mode, an app drawer, live caption functionality, and much more. It is quite obvious that the company has grabbed a few more features from Android OEMs for the highly anticipated iPhone 14 series. Now, some reports claim that Apple has also adopted two lesser-known iPhone 14 features which were first implemented by Xiaomi.
These are The Two iPhone 14 Features That Were First Implemented By Xiaomi
Better auto-brightness with two sensors
According to the latest reports, iPhone 14 series spec sheets show that all the phones have dual ambient light sensors. One sensor is on the front and one is on the back. They allow for more accurate brightness adjustments. However, the fact is that Xiaomi beats Apple in this regard together with the rest of the smartphone industry to the punch with this functionality. Xiaomi Mi 10 series debuted dual ambient light sensors back in early 2020 with the Mi 10 series of flagship phones. Xiaomi executive stated about dual ambient light sensors at the time of the Mi 10 series launch that: