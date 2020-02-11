We already know that because of the deadly coronavirus, the life of every person is on risk. Currently, China is the one who is suffering from this virus the most. Also, the deadly virus has spread in at least 15 countries. We also know that Mobile World Congress 2020 is going to start from February 24-27 this year. Because of the fatal disease, many companies have started announcing that they are not attending the event this year. Today, I will tell you the companies that pull out of MWC 2020 because of Coronavirus.

These Companies Pull out of MWC 2020 Over Coronavirus Concerns

These are the Companies Not Taking Part in the Event:

Ericson

Intel

Vivo

Sony

LG

Amazon

Nvidia

These are the companies who are limiting their presence:

Samsung

Xiaomi

TCL

ZTE

The list may expand as there are still some days left since the start of the event. Vivo and Intel are the new addition to the list.

On the other hand, the GSMA has announced that MWC Barcelona 24-27 February 2020, will proceed as planned, across all venues at Fira Gran Via Fira Montjuïc and La Farga L’Hospitalet, including YoMo and Four Years From Now (4YFN).

The GSMA is also in talk with exhibitor companies and is discussing precautionary measures being put in place both by the GSMA and by exhibitors. It is reassuring to know that colleagues around the world are taking active measures to contain and lessen any further spread of the virus.

