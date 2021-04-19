With the upcoming technological trends, smartphone manufacturers are taking them as an opportunity to incorporate them into their devices and becoming the top contender. While there are many other new features coming to smartphones on daily basis, the one that is created especially for ease of photography lovers is the next-generation under-display cameras.

These devices will come with Under-display cameras in 2021

Many smartphnoe manufacturers are working on this technology. Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, ZTE, and Meizu are expected to launch their upcoming phones with the latest under-display cameras. These devices will show up in the second half of the year 2021. Ice Universe, one of the most authentic insiders has revealed that Samsung and Oppo will use under-display technology in their upcoming foldable phones whereas Xiaomi will incorporate it in Mi Mix 4.

Vivo had also announced that NEX 5 will bring an improved under-display camera in the second half of this year. ZTE had previously showcased the camera with under-display technology in Axon 20 but the quality of the camera was very poor so it couldn’t impress users. The company has now revealed that it is going to bring the next generation of under-display cameras to Axon 30 and has not revealed more detail. However, it seems that this time ZTE will come up with an improved experience for users.

While these smartphone manufacturers are almost ready to launch devices with this latest trend, if they get successful, many small manufacturers will also follow it, and just like display fingerprint sensors, in-display camera devices will become the new normal.

Also Read: Google Pixel 5 Under Display Speaker is the Talk of Town