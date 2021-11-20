As we already know that Xiaomi is going to announce its MIUI 13 by the end of this year. MIUI 13 is said to bring improvements over the previous generations of Xiaomi’s mobile operating system. We can say that the company will play an important role in fixing the issues faced by users. Now some reports are also claiming that some specific Xiaomi devices will get MIUI 13 update first.

These Devices will probably Get MIUI 13 Update First

Previously, the head of Xiaomi, Lei Jun, revealed that MIUI 13 will be official by the end of 2021. Also, the company is completing the final preparations for its debut. Currently, MIUI 13 is undergoing closed testing on such smartphones: Xiaomi Mix 4, Xiaomi Mi 11 / Mi 11 Ultra / Mi 11 Lite 4G, Xiaomi Mi 10S and Redmi K40 / K40Pro / K40 Pro +. All this testing is performed on the Chinese versions of the phones. Anyhow, the Xiaomi Mix 4 will get the first stable MIUI 13 update.

According to a leakster, Abishek Yadava, the first wave of updates will include the flagships of the Xiaomi Mi 10, Xiaomi Mi 9, Xiaomi Mi 10T and Redmi K30 series. Xiaomi Mix Fold, Xiaomi CC9 Pro, Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 9, Redmi 10 / 10X can count among the first to receive MIUI 13. In the Poco family, it will roll out to Poco F2 / F2 Pro, Poco F3 Pro / F3 GT, Poco M2 / M2 Pro / M3 / M4, Poco X2 / X3 / X3 Pro and Poco C3.

