These Galaxy A series phones to miss out in-depth sensing camera

According to reports, Samsung is rethinking its A-series camera configuration. The business plans to release more Galaxy A-series smartphones next year. The Samsung Galaxy A24, Galaxy A34, and Galaxy A54 are among them. Prior to the release of these smartphones, we may anticipate Samsung to release the Galaxy A23s, Galaxy A33s, and so on. Meanwhile, a fresh leak has revealed the camera specifications for the Galaxy A24, A34, and A54.

Advertisement

Samsung is supposedly making this step to compete with superior camera specifications, rather than packing as many cameras as possible on the smartphone, which is a good option. Reduced costs are another reason for the relocation.

The Samsung Galaxy A24, Galaxy A34, and Galaxy A54 are all expected to be released early next year featuring a triple-camera configuration on the rear. According to The Elec, Samsung will abandon the tradition of including a 2MP depth sensor in its Galaxy A-series phones, which will be released next year.

According to the same report, the Galaxy A24 will have a 50 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide, and a 5 MP macro camera, while the A34 will have a 48 MP main sensor while the other two remain the same. Surprisingly, if this story is right, the A54, which should be the top of the line in this group, will only contain a 5 MP ultrawide camera. This will be in addition to the 50 MP primary camera and the, sadly, still essential for Samsung 5 MP macro camera.

Has this sensor inflation (which appears to have predicted real inflation) ever persuaded anyone that a $200 Samsung, Poco, or Redmi has fantastic cameras just because there are so many of them? Nobody knows. However, this tendency must halt soon, and it appears that Samsung will do its part to assist. If this story is true, it will be off to a terrific start.