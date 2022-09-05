These Games will Release in September 2022 for Xbox Series

Onsa MustafaLast Updated: Sep 5, 2022
Xbox games September 2022

The “holiday season” for gaming is now starting. Although, some of the most anticipated games are shifted to next year for release. There are some games that are launching this month. So, in this article, we come up with the games that are going to release in September 2022 for the Xbox series.

A Pokemon-like adventure game, Temtem, in which you capture adorable creatures, will release on September 6. Disney Dreamlight Valley also arrives in early access. On the sports front, NBA 2K23 and FIFA 23 are also launching this month. So here is the list of all the games coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in September 2022.

1st September

  • Ooblets
  • Chenso Club

2nd September

  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
  • Lego Brawls

6th September

  • Biomutant
  • Temtem
  • Train Sim World 3
  • Disney Dreamlight Valley (early access for Xbox Game Pass)

8th September

  • Steelrising
  • White Day: A Labyrinth Named School

9th September

  • NBA 2K23

13th September

  • Little Orpheus

15th September 

  • Despot’s Game
  • Metal: Hellsinger
  • Outer Wilds
  • SBK 22

20th September 

  • Construction Simulator
  • Hardspace: Shipbreaker
  • Jack Move
  • Soulstice

22nd September 

  • Beacon Pines
  • The Biofield Chronicle
  • OneShot: World Machine Edition
  • Potion Permit
  • Serial Cleaners
  • Session: Skate Sim

23rd September

  • DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of the Nine Realms

27th September 

  • Grounded
  • Moonscars

29th September

  • Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

30th September

  • Airoheart
  • Blade Assault
  • Bunny Park
  • FIFA 23
  • Lemon Cake
  • Paw Patrol: Grand Prix

