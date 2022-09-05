These Games will Release in September 2022 for Xbox Series
The “holiday season” for gaming is now starting. Although, some of the most anticipated games are shifted to next year for release. There are some games that are launching this month. So, in this article, we come up with the games that are going to release in September 2022 for the Xbox series.
These Games will Release in September 2022 for Xbox Series
A Pokemon-like adventure game, Temtem, in which you capture adorable creatures, will release on September 6. Disney Dreamlight Valley also arrives in early access. On the sports front, NBA 2K23 and FIFA 23 are also launching this month. So here is the list of all the games coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in September 2022.
Check Also: GTA 6: Rockstar Seems uninterested in GTA VI Queries
1st September
- Ooblets
- Chenso Club
2nd September
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
- Lego Brawls
6th September
- Biomutant
- Temtem
- Train Sim World 3
- Disney Dreamlight Valley (early access for Xbox Game Pass)
See Also: Halo Infinite Season 3 is Delayed until 2023
8th September
- Steelrising
- White Day: A Labyrinth Named School
9th September
- NBA 2K23
13th September
- Little Orpheus
15th September
- Despot’s Game
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Outer Wilds
- SBK 22
20th September
- Construction Simulator
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker
- Jack Move
- Soulstice
22nd September
- Beacon Pines
- The Biofield Chronicle
- OneShot: World Machine Edition
- Potion Permit
- Serial Cleaners
- Session: Skate Sim
23rd September
- DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of the Nine Realms
27th September
- Grounded
- Moonscars
29th September
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
30th September
- Airoheart
- Blade Assault
- Bunny Park
- FIFA 23
- Lemon Cake
- Paw Patrol: Grand Prix
Check also: FIFA 23 Ratings Of The Top 50 Players Leaked