The “holiday season” for gaming is now starting. Although, some of the most anticipated games are shifted to next year for release. There are some games that are launching this month. So, in this article, we come up with the games that are going to release in September 2022 for the Xbox series.

Advertisement

These Games will Release in September 2022 for Xbox Series

A Pokemon-like adventure game, Temtem, in which you capture adorable creatures, will release on September 6. Disney Dreamlight Valley also arrives in early access. On the sports front, NBA 2K23 and FIFA 23 are also launching this month. So here is the list of all the games coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in September 2022.

Check Also: GTA 6: Rockstar Seems uninterested in GTA VI Queries

1st September

Ooblets

Chenso Club

2nd September

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

Lego Brawls

6th September

Biomutant

Temtem

Train Sim World 3

Disney Dreamlight Valley (early access for Xbox Game Pass)

See Also: Halo Infinite Season 3 is Delayed until 2023

8th September

Steelrising

White Day: A Labyrinth Named School

9th September

NBA 2K23

13th September

Little Orpheus

15th September

Despot’s Game

Metal: Hellsinger

Outer Wilds

SBK 22

20th September

Construction Simulator

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Jack Move

Soulstice

22nd September

Beacon Pines

The Biofield Chronicle

OneShot: World Machine Edition

Potion Permit

Serial Cleaners

Session: Skate Sim

23rd September

DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of the Nine Realms

27th September

Grounded

Moonscars

29th September

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

30th September

Airoheart

Blade Assault

Bunny Park

FIFA 23

Lemon Cake

Paw Patrol: Grand Prix

Check also: FIFA 23 Ratings Of The Top 50 Players Leaked