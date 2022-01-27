These Multiple Responses on Instagram Polls Improve Engagement

What is the one thing common from North to South? Social Media! You have to agree on this. We are living so far apart yet so close by. This is all because of social media and technology. Among social media platforms, Instagram is a notable platform. People post pictures and share their stories of life through this media. If you are an Instagrammer as well, you must have known about the polls on it. They are so cool. Now, you get multiple responses. Well, let’s see what is new in them!

New Poll Responses on Instagram

Instagram has discreetly changed its Poll stickers for Instagram Stories. They are allowing users to add four answer choices for any poll. This means doubling your response possibilities, as reported by social media strategist Meg Coffey. That will be beneficial for social media managers trying to increase engagement with their Stories. Since polls are simple and require a one-tap answer procedure, they can entice users to respond. It results in increased reaction and reaches.

However, it can be difficult to limit polls to just two options. There’s always that grey region in between, the ‘both’ answers. But with four response panels, now it’s a lot simpler to gather more in-depth, integrated comments on each issue. This will be useful for both research and engagement.

Change of Poll Text Color

You cannot only have the four response polls but also get the feature of color changing. Yes! You can change the color of poll texts. Users can now modify the color of the poll sticker topic text, according to user Hammod Oh. Both of these are minor tweaks to the overall system, but each has the potential to add value and utility in distinct ways.

If you haven’t yet seen the new notification in your Stories sticker box, update to the most recent version of Instagram and wait for it to be sent out to you.

