These New WhatsApp Features Will Soon Make Their Way To Users

No doubt, WhatsApp is one of the most popular social messaging Apps across the globe. The good piece of news is that it is soon going to get exciting new features. Do you wanna know about New WhatsApp Features? Let’s dig into it.

WhatsApp New Features Include Undo Ability, Report Status Updates & More

Whatsapp users will soon be able to report status updates to the moderation team. According to the latest reports, the all-new update will be for WhatsApp Desktop Beta and is currently under development. The feature will help to keep the platform safe. Together with this, WhatsApp beta for Android is expected to soon give users a 6-digit code inorder to log in to their account from another device. It is said to be a new verification option that the social messaging app is working on.

Moreover, WABetaInfo recently confirmed that WhatsApp is announcing the undo ability for the “delete for me” feature. It will be for users on iOS, Desktop, and Android as well. The Undo feature will enable users on the platform to retrieve messages they deleted by mistake. No doubt, this feature seems to be a refreshing change inside the app and something that millions of users would appreciate. Advertisement The company is also bringing a new ability for the users in order to build custom lists which will enable them to publish stories for a different set of contacts. It is more likely the ‘close friends’ feature on Instagram. It means that you will be able to publish a story for only a custom-made list of users. This feature on WhatsApp will also be very useful as there are many stories that the users don’t want everyone to see. WhatsApp is not coming slow. It is all set to announce many handful features to improve user’s experience. It will soon give more control to users over their privacy. WABetaInfo has suggested a new concept where it will be possible for users to create a whitelist of users who can see their profile photo and status updates. Let me tell you that users can only blacklist right now. However, in the future, the WhatsApp is expected to have a new cool concept that will give users control over who can see the profile picture and status updates via a whitelist. Also Read: Galaxy S23 Ultra & Galaxy S23+ Promo Images surfaced Online – (phoneworld.com.pk)