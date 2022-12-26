These New WhatsApp Features Will Soon Make Their Way To Users
No doubt, WhatsApp is one of the most popular social messaging Apps across the globe. The good piece of news is that it is soon going to get exciting new features. Do you wanna know about New WhatsApp Features? Let’s dig into it.
WhatsApp New Features Include Undo Ability, Report Status Updates & More
Whatsapp users will soon be able to report status updates to the moderation team. According to the latest reports, the all-new update will be for WhatsApp Desktop Beta and is currently under development. The feature will help to keep the platform safe. Together with this, WhatsApp beta for Android is expected to soon give users a 6-digit code inorder to log in to their account from another device. It is said to be a new verification option that the social messaging app is working on.