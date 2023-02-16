These Older Samsung Phones Will Get One UI 5.1 Update

All Samsung lovers have been anxiously waiting for the One UI 5.1 update. This latest update is a relatively minor update as compared to One UI 5, however, it does bring a handful of new features and system improvements. The tech giant has announced the roll out of the One UI 5.1 update to older devices like the Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy S22 range, and last year’s Samsung foldable phones . Today, the company has also officially announced the rollout as well as the initial list of older Samsung Phones that will get the update.

With the all-new update, the Samsung Galaxy app will be easier to navigate and it can even recognize faces from images, allowing Samsung users to quickly create albums of their loved ones. The best part is that the update also integrates Samsung’s Expert RAW app directly into the default camera app of eligible Galaxy phones. It will allow photography enthusiasts to capture uncompressed images directly from the camera sensor. One UI 5.1 will also support Multi Control connections that will allow users who own a Galaxy Book to use its keyboard, trackpad, or mouse with a Galaxy phone without physically connecting the two gadgets.