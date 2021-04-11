Earlier this week, OPPO has announced it will roll out the Android 11-based ColorOS 11 stable update for its number of devices. The OPPO Reno2 Z, A91 and Reno3 A has started getting the update. The company has revealed its roadmap of the update for these devices on Twitter.

These OPPO Devices Receive ColorOS 11 Stable Update

April 2021 Rollout Plan of #OPPOColorOS11 based on #Android11 is out now!

Be sure to save the info so you can have the latest version. 🟢: Save the dates to apply the Beta Version

🟠: Get ready for the Official Version

🔵: Europe users, find your model in the update plan pic.twitter.com/S5Rl2eP8rR — ColorOS (@colorosglobal) April 6, 2021

The ColorOS 11 stable update for the A91 is available in Indonesia and for the Reno2 Z in India. The update will roll out in batches. If you can’t wait for the update prompt to pop up on your smartphone, you can check for it manually by heading to its Settings > Software Updates menu and tap on the gear icon in the upper-right corner, then on “Official Version Application”, and then on “Apply now”.

Additionally, OPPO is rolling ColorOS 11 for the Reno3 A, which was exclusively launched in Japan last year with ColorOS 7.2. The phone needs 3.07GB of storage to fully download the update. So make sure you are connected to Wi-Fi when downloading the update.

Moreover, ColorOS 11 update for Reno2 will roll out from April 21 in India, Malaysia, Thailand, Pakistan, Myanmar, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, and the Philippines. Starting April 14, Oppo will release the ColorOS 11 beta builds for the A5 (2020) and A9 (2020) in India and Indonesia and for the A73 5G in Australia, Saudi Arabia, and UAE.

Check Also: OPPO holds its Service Day to provide High Quality Repair Services to the Consumers