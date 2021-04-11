These OPPO Devices Receive ColorOS 11 Stable Update

Onsa MustafaLast Updated: Apr 11, 2021
OPPO ColorOS 11 Update

Earlier this week, OPPO has announced it will roll out the Android 11-based ColorOS 11 stable update for its number of devices. The OPPO Reno2 Z, A91 and Reno3 A has started getting the update. The company has revealed its roadmap of the update for these devices on Twitter.

The ColorOS 11 stable update for the A91 is available in Indonesia and for the Reno2 Z in India. The update will roll out in batches. If you can’t wait for the update prompt to pop up on your smartphone, you can check for it manually by heading to its Settings > Software Updates menu and tap on the gear icon in the upper-right corner, then on “Official Version Application”, and then on “Apply now”.

Additionally, OPPO is rolling ColorOS 11 for the Reno3 A, which was exclusively launched in Japan last year with ColorOS 7.2. The phone needs 3.07GB of storage to fully download the update. So make sure you are connected to Wi-Fi when downloading the update.

Moreover, ColorOS 11 update for Reno2 will roll out from April 21 in India, Malaysia, Thailand, Pakistan, Myanmar, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, and the Philippines. Starting April 14, Oppo will release the ColorOS 11 beta builds for the A5 (2020) and A9 (2020) in India and Indonesia and for the A73 5G in Australia, Saudi Arabia, and UAE.

