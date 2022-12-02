These OPPO Phones will Get ColorOS 13 Update in December
OPPO has announced the ColorOS 13 roadmap for December. A large number of Oppo phones are getting the ColorOS 13 update this month. Some of the devices will get the stable version and some will get the beta version of the operating system. Recent high-end models will go up to ColorOS 13 over the next couple of weeks, then attention will turn to older and lower-end models. Also, some updates cover all territories, while others will arrive on a country-by-country basis.
Stable ColorOS 13 Update For OPPO Phones
Ongoing
- Oppo Find X5 Pro
- Oppo Find X5
- Oppo Find X3 Pro
- Oppo Reno8 Pro
- Oppo Reno8
- Oppo Reno7
- Oppo Reno7 Z 5G
- Oppo F21 Pro 5G
- Oppo F21 Pro
- Oppo K10 5G
- Oppo K10
- Oppo A96
- Oppo A77
- Oppo A76
See Also; OPPO Reno9 Series is Now Official with a 32MP Selfie Camera
From December 15
- Oppo Find X3 Lite (France)
- Oppo Reno7 5G (India)
- Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G (Indonesia, Saudi Arabia)
- Oppo Reno6 5G (India)
- Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G (Saudi Arabia)
- Oppo Reno5 5G (Indonesia)
From December 21
- Oppo Find X3 Neo (France)
From December 28
- Oppo Reno6 Z (Thailand)
- Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G (India, Pakistan)
- Oppo Reno5 Z (UAE)
- Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G (India)
From December 29
- Oppo Find X5 Lite (France)
- Oppo A74 5G (India, Indonesia)
There are quite a few phones that will undergo beta testing this month before the stable release is ready. Here is the list.
ColorOS 13 beta
Ongoing
- Oppo Find X2 Pro
- Oppo Find X2
- Oppo Reno8
- Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G
- Oppo Reno7 5G
- Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
- Oppo Reno6 5G
- Oppo Reno6 Z
- Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
- Oppo F21s Pro
- Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G
- Oppo A74
From December 9
- Oppo Reno8 Z (Thailand)
- Oppo F21s Pro 5G (India)
From December 23
- Oppo F19s (India)
- Oppo F19 (India)
- Oppo A95 (Indonesia)
- Oppo A77s (India, Indonesia)
- Oppo A74 (Indonesia)