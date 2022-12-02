These OPPO Phones will Get ColorOS 13 Update in December

OPPO has announced the ColorOS 13 roadmap for December. A large number of Oppo phones are getting the ColorOS 13 update this month. Some of the devices will get the stable version and some will get the beta version of the operating system. Recent high-end models will go up to ColorOS 13 over the next couple of weeks, then attention will turn to older and lower-end models. Also, some updates cover all territories, while others will arrive on a country-by-country basis.

Stable ColorOS 13 Update For OPPO Phones

Ongoing

Oppo Find X5 Pro

Oppo Find X5

Oppo Find X3 Pro

Oppo Reno8 Pro

Oppo Reno8

Oppo Reno7

Oppo Reno7 Z 5G

Oppo F21 Pro 5G

Oppo F21 Pro

Oppo K10 5G

Oppo K10

Oppo A96

Oppo A77

Oppo A76

From December 15

Oppo Find X3 Lite (France)

Oppo Reno7 5G (India)

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G (Indonesia, Saudi Arabia)

Oppo Reno6 5G (India)

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G (Saudi Arabia)

Oppo Reno5 5G (Indonesia)

From December 21

Oppo Find X3 Neo (France)

From December 28

Oppo Reno6 Z (Thailand)

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G (India, Pakistan)

Oppo Reno5 Z (UAE)

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G (India)

From December 29

Oppo Find X5 Lite (France)

Oppo A74 5G (India, Indonesia)

There are quite a few phones that will undergo beta testing this month before the stable release is ready. Here is the list.

ColorOS 13 beta

Ongoing

Oppo Find X2 Pro

Oppo Find X2

Oppo Reno8

Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno7 5G

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno6 5G

Oppo Reno6 Z

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

Oppo F21s Pro

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G

Oppo A74

From December 9

Oppo Reno8 Z (Thailand)

Oppo F21s Pro 5G (India)

From December 23