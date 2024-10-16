These Pixel Devices Are Getting New Android 15 Update

Google has officially released its new operating system ‘Android 15’ for Pixel devices. This update brings new privacy tools, security improvements, and optimizations for foldables and tablets. The Android 15 was launched last month via the Android Open Source Project, and now it is rolling out to Pixel phones and tablets along with new Pixel features.

One noteworthy feature of the new Android update is the introduction of a “private space” for apps. This feature enables users to hide apps from the main interface. The hidden apps will not even appear in recent apps, notifications, or settings. Moreover, according to Google, users can even hide the private space’s existence entirely. However, accessing the private space requires additional authentication.

On the other hand, for foldable devices and tablets, Android 15 introduces more flexible multitasking options. Users can now pin and unpin the taskbar, making it easier to switch between different apps. There’s also an option to pair two frequently used apps, and they can be opened side by side with just a single click.

The new Android update also encompasses security improvements including Theft Detection Lock, which uses AI to automatically lock the phone if it perceives theft. Simultaneously, a new Remote Lock feature also enables users to lock their device from another Android device or phone number. According to a source, these security features will be available on most phones running Android 10 or newer.

As per a credible source, the below-mentioned Pixel phones will support the Android 15 update.

Google Pixel 6 Google Pixel 6 Pro Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 7 Google Pixel 7 Pro Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel Fold Google Pixel Tablet

Google Pixel 8 Google Pixel 8 Pro Google Pixel 8a

Google Pixel 9 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Along with Android 15, Google is rolling out its Pixel feature update for October. The new feature adds Night Sight for Instagram to improve low-light photos and enhanced controls for the Audio Magic Eraser.

