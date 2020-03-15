These Samsung devices are Getting Android 10 Update

Its been quite some time in the launch of Android 10 Operating system. Samsung has rolled out Android 10 update for many of its devices. Just recently, the company has revealed the Android 10 update with One UI 2.0 for two smartphones – Galaxy M40 and Galaxy A70s. Now, the company announced to bring it in three more smartphones.

These Three Samsung Smartphones are Getting Android 10 Update – Galaxy A6 (2018), Galaxy A7 (2018), and Galaxy A80.

The version number for Galaxy A7 (2018) is A750FXXU4CTBC. Make sure to have 1.3GB free to get the update. Moreover, the update will include new navigation gestures, dark mode and new UI as well.

The version number for Galaxy A6 (2018) is A600FNXXU5CTB9. The update will also include Android security patch.

If we talk about the Galaxy A80, it will come with the model number A805FXXU4BTC3. The update will include a new Dark Mode, new navigation gestures, new UI and Digital Wellbeing. Moreover, it will come with the February 2020 Android security patch.

Initially, the Android 10 update for the Galaxy A7 (2018) will roll out in India. France will get the Android 10 update for Galaxy A6 (2018) and Galaxy A80 first.

