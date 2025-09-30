These Samsung Galaxy Devices Have Started Getting One UI 8

Samsung’s latest software upgrade, One UI 8 based on Android 16, is now live on several Galaxy smartphones and tablets. The company has confirmed that multiple flagship and mid-range models are currently running the update, giving users access to the newest design refinements and software tools.

Among the premium segment, the Galaxy S25 series, including the S25, S25+, S25 Ultra, and S25 Edge, are now equipped with One UI 8. The Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra, along with the Galaxy S24 FE, are also on the list. Foldable devices are included, with the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 receiving the upgrade. Beyond flagships, some mid-range models such as the Galaxy A56, A36, and A35 have been confirmed as part of the first wave of devices to receive the new update.

One UI 8 introduces several noteworthy features. The update builds on Samsung’s ongoing emphasis on artificial intelligence, with expanded AI-assisted tools for productivity, photography, and customization. Users will notice a cleaner and more unified design language across system apps, along with enhanced multitasking capabilities that allow smoother transitions between split-screen and pop-up views. Privacy controls have been strengthened, giving users greater visibility into app permissions and data usage. In addition, Samsung has refined battery optimization settings, which are designed to extend performance across both high-end and mid-tier devices.

The adoption of One UI 8 highlights Samsung’s broader strategy of extending meaningful software support across its product portfolio. By offering the update to both flagship and selected mid-range handsets, the company is aiming to deliver a consistent and feature-rich experience to a wider segment of users. The addition of Android 16 as the backbone ensures compatibility with the latest app ecosystem and security standards, making One UI 8 a significant step forward in Samsung’s software evolution.\

