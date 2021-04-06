These Samsung Smartphones to get Android 11 update

It normally takes a long time for Android OEMs to bring the new update of the OS into older Samsung smartphones, but Samsung has been improving year after year. The official upgrade schedule for Android 11 began in early December and is now expanding. Here’s a list of all Samsung devices that have been upgraded to Android 11 so far.

Most users of these phones should be able to find the update button in the configuration menu. Now there’s even more news: the Galaxy Fold will be the next system to acquire all of the One UI 3.0 functionality.

Samsung’s Android 11 update has many of the enhancements you’ve come to expect from Google’s update, including screen updates, message bubbles, and more. However, Google’s valuable power menu shortcuts for smart home gadgets were sadly removed.

Samsung Smartphones to get Android 11

S20 series

Note 10 series

Galaxy A series

Galaxy S10 series

Galaxy Z Flip and Flip 5G

Galaxy Fold series

Galaxy Tab S7

In addition to Android 11, Samsung is including One UI 3.0, which contains all of the features that Galaxy owners have come to expect, as well as a few new updates and a fresh coat of paint on the overall interface. It’s a sleek design that continues to refine Samsung’s Android work, which, to be honest, has gotten a lot better in recent years.