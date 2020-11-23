These Universities are Under Fire for Forcing COVID Positive Students to Appear in Exams

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the educational system worldwide, leading to the near-total closures of schools, universities, colleges, and even offices. However, in Pakistan, things are quite different. As per some news officials and tweets, it is revealed that many students in universities are Covid-19 positive, and they have useful reports to justify that. However, universities are still not taking this pandemic seriously and asking their Covid Positive students to come and take their exams.

Forcing COVID Positive Students to Appear in Exams in Inhumane

No one is serious here man and here is the question of our life?

More than 20 positive cases still calling k ni paper deny ao.@Shafqat_Mahmood #Shutdownallinstitutions #CloseEducationalInstitions #CloseFoundationUniCovid19 — Malik Mazahir (@MalikMazahir005) November 21, 2020

Including these institutes and many other universities are hiding their number of Covid cases and continuously forcing the students to come and attend the classes. Due to this Fast University and Fauji Foundation are trending on Twitter from last two days.

Universities are not playing their roles as it is the basic need of time to decrease physical contact of the people to lessen the spread of the Covid -19.

The covid-19 situation is worst in Islamabad. In the last two weeks, the number of positive cases have surged. Students are continuously asking to close the educational institutes to prevent the outbreaks of infectious Covid disease. Most of the surveys and mathematical modelling show that closing universities and related educational intuitions have delayed transmission of an outbreak.

Many educational institutions were also sealed in Rawalpindi and Islamabad after their students and staff tested Corona Positive.

As per the district administration, Islamabad reported 249 positive corona cases and three deaths on Tuesday.

Closures of institutes appear effective in decreasing the number of Covid-19, especially when enacted promptly.

E-Education- The New Normal and Role of Telecos

Universities should implement e-learning techniques for students. If, on the one hand, the closing of institutes affects the economy; on the other hand, e-learning will boost our economy as the use of the internet will be increased.

If the closure occurs late relative to an outbreak, it will be less effective and may not have a good impact. Furthermore, the reopening of institutes after a long time has resulted in an increased infection rate.

By looking at the present condition of Covid cases, it is decided by the Government to close the educational institutes from 26 November. Let’s see whether the universities will fully adopt e-education for the said time or not.

During this time, Telecos and Broadband subscribers also have a significant role to play. The previous lockdown clearly unveiled the absence of 3G/4G services in AJK and GB. It is high time that the Government considers the lapses in e-education throughout Pakistan.

