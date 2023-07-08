Things We Know So Far Regarding Baldur’s Gate 3

The launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 is imminent. Reports claim that this highly anticipated game is going to be great. Let me tell you that the team recently put together one more Panel From Hell presentation to display some more of the game before it launches out of Early Access for PC on August 3. The point worth mentioning here is that the game will come on PlayStation 5 on September 5. Here are some important facts regarding the game. Let’s dig into it.

Much Broader Character Creator In Baldur’s Gate 3

The first thing that needs to be mentioned is the character creator. The game will have several options that were not available during its Early Access period. Some of the new Baldur’s Gate features include skin options including wrinkles, freckles, and Vitiligo pigmentation. One of the more significant changes includes the addition of body types. It will allow you to change your character’s physical build to have a bigger or smaller frame.

You Can Customize Dark Urge: A mystery origin character

You will be able to create your own character in Baldur’s Gate 3. In addition to that, you can also play different party members as “origin” characters. This will also give you a detailed backstory and perspective to play. Moreover, it will give you more understanding of the cast as compared to a separate character who is getting to know them. Let me tell you that these characters are fixed in race and gender, however, Larian also announced a new one that you can customize with a different backstory than the default custom character.

Entirely Rewritten Wyll

The character’s story has been completely overhauled ahead of the game’s true launch, and that’s Wyll. According to the team:

“pretty much every line of dialogue has been rewritten for the Warlock party member, and his story has transformed a great deal from the draft we saw in Early Access. “

Lady Dimitrescu To Voice Baldur’s Gate 3 villain

If you were fascinated by Maggie Robertson’s performance as Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village, there’s a piece of good news for you all. She’s voicing an opponent in Baldur’s Gate 3, as well. She will play the shapeshifting Orin the Red, who is represented in the stream as “relentless” and devoted to a god that compels her to violent ends.

Warlocks Will Talk to their patrons

In the highly anticipated game, Warlocks will be able to consult their patron when making some decisions. I’m quite excited to witness how that relationship unfolds in the final game. So, get ready as its launch is quite near.

