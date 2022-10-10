Think Twice Before Taking Your New iPhone 14 On A Roller Coaster Ride
Can you Imagine you are on a roller coaster ride at a theme park and your phone falsely calls 911 multiple times during the ride to tell emergency services that you’ve been in a severe car crash? Have you gone crazy? Certainly, Not! Well, the interesting piece of news is what’s happened to multiple new iPhone 14 owners.
New iPhone 14 Owners Facing False Car Crash Reports
All iPhone lovers know that the new highly anticipated iPhone 14 series have come with a Crash Detection feature. This all-new feature of iPhones is being falsely triggered while their owners enjoy some amazing thriller rides at amusement parks. According to the latest report, Sara White, a 39-year-old dentist took her iPhone 14 Pro on a roller coaster ride at the Kings Island amusement park outside Cincinnati. While she was enjoying being whipped around at 50 mph, her iPhone alerted emergency responders that she had been in a car crash. At the end of the ride, she discovered that she had several missed calls and voicemails from emergency dispatchers asking her if she was okay.
The incident sounds amusing, however, something like this is actually a waste of valuable time for emergency responders. A falsely triggered report can cause major stress and confusion for no reason. The reports claim that this isn’t the only time an iPhone 14 mistakenly called emergency services. The Warren County Communications Center has provided the publication with recordings of six other iPhone Crash Detection calls from people at Kings Island rides, all received since the iPhone 14 went on sale in September.