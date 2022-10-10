Think Twice Before Taking Your New iPhone 14 On A Roller Coaster Ride

Can you Imagine you are on a roller coaster ride at a theme park and your phone falsely calls 911 multiple times during the ride to tell emergency services that you’ve been in a severe car crash? Have you gone crazy? Certainly, Not! Well, the interesting piece of news is what’s happened to multiple new iPhone 14 owners. New iPhone 14 Owners Facing False Car Crash Reports

All iPhone lovers know that the new highly anticipated iPhone 14 series have come with a Crash Detection feature. This all-new feature of iPhones is being falsely triggered while their owners enjoy some amazing thriller rides at amusement parks. According to the latest report, Sara White, a 39-year-old dentist took her iPhone 14 Pro on a roller coaster ride at the Kings Island amusement park outside Cincinnati. While she was enjoying being whipped around at 50 mph, her iPhone alerted emergency responders that she had been in a car crash. At the end of the ride, she discovered that she had several missed calls and voicemails from emergency dispatchers asking her if she was okay.

An automated voice told emergency services made by her iPhone 14 Pro to the Warren County Communications Center that “the owner of this iPhone was in a severe car crash and is not responding to their phone.” As a result, a team by the emergency department was also sent to the ride to check for any accidents, but they could not locate any emergency. When that lady realized that her iPhone had activated the Crash Detection feature by mistake, she made a call to the emergency services back to tell them she was fine.