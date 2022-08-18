This advanced tech will allow Wi-Fi signals break through walls

The internet at home is a wonderful thing, allowing people all over the world to access limitless information from the comfort of their own couch. When it works, that is. If you live in an area with a poor connection, poor providers, or even just thick walls, you may experience issues with your ISP or simply your Wi-Fi signals, whatever that stands for (opens in new tab).

For many people, figuring out an in-home Wi-Fi solution can be expensive and time-consuming. There are so many things that could be interfering with your signal that it can be difficult to pinpoint a single cause.

This is one of the reasons why there are so many different types of routers and other products available to help people get connected at home. Wi-Fi range extenders (opens in new tab) have grown in popularity as even small apartments can experience issues where devices connect fine in one room but not in another.

Rather than boosting the Wi-Fi signal, another option is to try dealing with some of the interferences. However, when the interference is permanent, such as a wall, this can be a problem. The good news is that researchers at the Vienna University of Technology and the University of Rennes have devised a novel solution.