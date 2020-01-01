This Bank Becomes The First Bank in Pakistan Using AI

Bank Islami (BI) has already been recognized as Pakistan’s most innovative bank, raising the bar and taking bold steps into Pakistan’s future. BI leadership strongly believes in the rapid advancement of technology as the cornerstone to its ongoing success.

Bank Islami operates in over 114 cities across the country with a network of more than 330 branches. It was the first Islamic commercial bank to receive the Islamic banking license from the SBP on March 31, 2005 under the Islamic banking policy of 2003. BI started operations on 7 April 2006 and provides retail banking, investment banking, consumer banking and exchange compliant with Shariah.

In the banking industry, BI has continuously pioneered technological advances. To achieve this goal, it believes in customer love as the lead indicator of success and the use of innovative services. In this regard, through its digital assets driven by Artificial intelligence (AI), BI has signed an agreement with BaseH Technologies implementing cutting-edge automated customer facilitation.