This Bank Becomes The First Bank in Pakistan Using AI

Nayab Khan Last Updated: Jan 1, 2020
Less than a minute
bank

Bank Islami (BI) has already been recognized as Pakistan’s most innovative bank, raising the bar and taking bold steps into Pakistan’s future. BI leadership strongly believes in the rapid advancement of technology as the cornerstone to its ongoing success.

bank

Bank Islami operates in over 114 cities across the country with a network of more than 330 branches. It was the first Islamic commercial bank to receive the Islamic banking license from the SBP on March 31, 2005 under the Islamic banking policy of 2003. BI started operations on 7 April 2006 and provides retail banking, investment banking, consumer banking and exchange  compliant with Shariah.

In the banking industry, BI has continuously pioneered technological advances.  To achieve this goal, it believes in customer love as the lead indicator of success and the use of innovative services. In this regard, through its digital assets driven by Artificial intelligence (AI), BI has signed an agreement with BaseH Technologies implementing cutting-edge automated customer facilitation.

Nayab Khan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker