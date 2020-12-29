Initially, with the outbreak of Covid-19, there were two ways to detect the virus- PCR & Antibody test. However, since the coronavirus is new normal these days, scientists are doing more research, and we are getting across new ways to test it. Initially, we came across a new way of corona detection from the iPhone, and now Indonesia has developed a few seconds Breath Test that can discover the infection through the patient’s breath.

This Breath Test can Detect Coronavirus in Seconds

The tool used to carry on a breath test is named GeNose C19. The health ministry in Indonesia has got the distribution permit on December 24, 2020, which reveals that this test is approved and is effective and we might be able to see this technology in Pakistan as well. This technology detects Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) in the breath which is formed due to Covid-19 infection.

While telling about this new way of detecting virus, Research and Technology Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said:

“We are going to boost the device for being publicly used so that economic activities could run smoothly, while also preventing potential transmission of the virus. Our next step is to coordinate with the Ministry of Health to incorporate GeNose into the Covid-19 inspection ecosystem in Indonesia, of course, based on this diagnostic test”

He also revealed that a team of researchers were working on this new test from the last nine months and they are finally successful in making it a reality. Since the PCR and Antibody tests take more than 24 hours to show results, this is the quickest method to know if a person is having this virus.

GeNose C19 is tested in eight hospitals with a collection of almost 2,000 nasopharyngeal samples. This tool has passed all the tests and researchers have also found out that its sensitivity to read a positive sign of Covid-19 offers 92% accuracy whereas when it comes to the negative test, the accuracy lies at 94%.

This tool would be able to contain the virus if used in markets, airports, offices and educational institutes as it will be detecting the presence of the virus in seconds from human breath.

