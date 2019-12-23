This Could be the First Smartphone with Graphene Battery

Huawei P40 Pro is the First Smartphone with Graphene Battery. Graphene charging is a revolutionary element that promises faster recharge time. It will have a smaller physical size of the battery cell. Currently, all smartphones are included with lithium-ion batteries. It can charge mobile within half an hour or so. We have received this information from the official regional account of Huawei France who recently tweeted about it. Thought the tweet is written in French, however, we can easily read word graphene and batteries in the post.

When that message is translated into English form Google Translator, it says:

The next flagship Huawei smartphone geared towards photography, the P40, will come with a next-generation graphene battery

The tweet also reveals that this is the first smartphone to have a graphene battery.

Previous rumours have pointed out that the Huawei P40 Pro battery capacity might reach 5,000mAh, but because of the use of graphene, the battery cell itself might be 30% smaller than a conventional Li-Ion battery.

Previously there were rumours that Samsung will launch the first device housing graphene battery but like always, Huawei has taken a lead in the mobile phone market. It clearly shows that the time is near, when Huawei will become no 1 on the list of Most used mobile phones globally.

