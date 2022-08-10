This Independence Day, Find your Freedom in the little joys of life!

The leading smartphone brand in Pakistan, Infinix, has put forward a thought-provoking question ahead of Independence Day Celebrations. Through their new campaign ‘Find Your Freedom’, Infinix encourages all smartphone users to redefine freedom by noticing what brings joy in their daily life.

Advertisement

Infinix has a rich history of coming up with such out-of-the-box ideas and has done it once again by introducing a fresh narrative this Independence Day. 75 years ago, Freedom was defined as having a separate state whereas narrowing it down to daily joys of life, Freedom could be as simple as being able to play favorite games on your smartphone without any lag or listening to favorite music without having to worry about battery drainage.

Expressing his views on this initiative Joe Hue, CEO Infinix Pakistan, said: “I would like to felicitate Pakistanis around the world on the occasion of 75th Independence

Day. Freedom in today’s era does not necessarily need to be confined to achieving something big. It could be anything that readily brings true joy for us every day. Such as at Infinix, we are offering the ultimate sense of freedom in the form of feature-rich smartphone.”

As the saying goes, even if you have not been able to define your freedom, it’s never too late. Get onboard with the Infinix NOTE 12 G96 which will prove to be an avid companion on a journey of self-discovery leading to true freedom. With a dedicated gaming processor of MediaTek Helio G96, a solid storage capacity, and a 6.7” FHD+ true AMOLED display, users can have the freedom to do it all through their phones.

In short, Infinix NOTE 12 G96 is a solid addition for the ones who seek freedom. With 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, Infinix NOTE 12 G96 is available at a price of Rs 46,999 at outlets nationwide and on Xpark!

Also Read: Infinix Launches Cutting-Edge Industry Leading 3D Vapour Cloud Chamber Liquid Cooling Technology