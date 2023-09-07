This Instagram Feature Will Let You Share Feed Posts With Just ‘Close Friends’ Soon

Many Instagram users have been complaining about the unbiased nature of the social network for a while. All the complaints are primarily due to its algorithmic feed. Actually, the platform has been trying to launch more ways for users to share content with their friends. For that purpose, a new Instagram feature is under testing that will let you share feed posts just with your ‘Close Friends’ group.

A New Instagram Feature Is Under Testing

According to the latest reports, Instagram is testing a new feature to let you share feed posts with just your close friends. The feature was spotted by many users including ICYMI newsletter’s Lia Haberman. Let’s have a look at these posts:

Coming to Instagram Close Friends feed post. It’s been spotted by someone posting in the UK This would be one way to get people off Stories and out of DMs — create a Close Friends feed experience h/t @jordLS pic.twitter.com/BBp0uDpJnF — Lia Haberman (@liahaberman) September 4, 2023

you can now make posts for just your close friends on instagram?? pic.twitter.com/jeniCCbbAJ — mac ∞ (@haileyuptn) September 1, 2023 The company confirmed that it is testing this feature in a few countries, however, it didn’t specify which ones. A Meta spokesperson recently stated:

“We’re testing the ability for people in selected countries to share feed posts with their Close Friends. We’re always looking for new ways for our community to express themselves and connect on Instagram”

It would not be wrong to say that this new feature will reduce the need for users to have a “finsta” account. 😉 A one which only has friends. The social network launched a feature to share Stories with a private list of ‘Close Friends’ back in 2018. After that, the company tried to relinquish the idea of group chatting with Instagram’s ‘Close Friends’ circle through an app called Threads. However, the group chat app Threads was shut down in 2021 to focus on a better direct message experience. Instagram also launched Notes for ‘Close friends’ last December. The company has introduced many features over the past few years in order to improve users’ experience.

