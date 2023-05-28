This iPhone Could Cost you Over PKR 2 Crores for PTA Approval

Caviar International has taken innovation to new heights with the unveiling of their latest creation: the world’s first iPhone 14 Pro Max adorned with a built-in Rolex Daytona watch. However, you will be shocked to know that if you want to import it into Pakistan, you will have to pay a whopping PKR 2.2 crores in PTA taxes.

Features of Caviar’s iPhone 14 Series

This remarkable limited edition series, consisting of only three pieces, seamlessly combines the timeless elegance of Rolex with the cutting-edge features of Apple’s latest smartphone. Based in Dubai, Caviar draws inspiration from the prestigious heritage of the Rolex Daytona collection, resulting in a phone design reminiscent of the sleek racing cars from the 1930s.

The phone body showcases intricate 18K gold speedometers and switches, paying homage to the classic style and craftsmanship. This extraordinary release by Caviar represents the perfect fusion of opulence and technological innovation, providing a truly unique and luxurious experience for discerning individuals.

Redefining Luxury:

In this remarkable endeavor, Caviar reaffirms its commitment to redefining luxury. The iPhone 14 Pro with the embedded Rolex Daytona watch stands as a monumental achievement, symbolizing prestige, unmatched craftsmanship, and a tribute to the storied history of the legendary Rolex Daytona collection. It encapsulates the spirit of pushing boundaries and venturing into new realms of horological excellence and technological advancement.

With this groundbreaking release, Caviar once again cements its position as a trailblazer in the realm of luxury customization. Discerning individuals seeking exclusivity can embrace this unique offering that represents the perfect fusion of timeless opulence and contemporary innovation.

The starting price for this extraordinary masterpiece is $168,000. However, for those desiring an iPhone with a built-in Rolex Daytona watch featuring a different reference number, pricing will be discussed directly with the company’s representatives.

We took the rough idea of taxes through the FBR WEBOC platform as you can see in the given image. Furthermore, if you want to know more about the taxes on iPhones, click on the links mentioned below: