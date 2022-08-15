Apple is having an event next month to launch its most anticipated iPhone 14 series. As the launch date is approaching, we are getting more and more updates about the upcoming series. Just recently, a designer created a concept that gathers the latest rumours and Apple’s latest addition to the iOS 16 beta to show us what the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro could look like.

This is how iPhone 14 Pro Running iOS 16 Looks Like

Created by Graphic Designer AR7 and shared on Twitter, the designer gave us a preview of what a Midnight iPhone 14 Pro – or Pro Max – could look like with iOS 16.

The render shows an iPhone with a punch hole screen and pill design. There is also a new battery icon indicator that Apple started testing with iOS 16 beta 5. Another exciting feature is the full Lock Screen music preview. There will also be an Always-On Display feature. Always-on technology allows the system to show some information on the screen while consuming very little battery power. This feature is also available on Apple Watch. When the always-on display is enabled on the watch, The screen brightness is reduced and some visual elements are hidden to save battery life.

Furthermore, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the first iPhones to have an always-on display. These phones will have variable refresh rate OLED panel that ranges from 120Hz to 1Hz.

Anyhow, some previous reports were also claiming that iPhone 14 delivery could face a delay because of the rear camera lens cracking. Not only this but there are some reports that iPhone 14 series could be more expensive than any other iPhone series. Obviously, we are not sure yet. Apple has also not revealed any information regarding this yet. But we will get more information in the coming days.

