This is the First Human Eye Like Image Camera Sensor

Samsung and Techno have come up with the first human eye kind off smartphone sensor named ISOCELL GWB. By ‘Human Eye’ it can be expected that the sensor will capture things that are far close to reality. This camera sensor features RGBW color filter support and it can capture images that are closest to what the human eye sees. It is a 64-megapixel RGBW camera sensor that uses an improved color filter pattern.

This color filter pattern includes white pixels — red, green, blue, and white (RGBW). This RGBW functionality lets it take better photos. The reason is clear: it will be better able to capture the light due to the inclusion of RGBW functionality.

RGBW Camera Sensor can Capture Photos that are close to what we see

This sensor will add a white sub-pixel to the RGB array that will make it better in low-light environments. And overall it will give better image quality in different lighting situations. According to the company, the mixture of better image quality along with 64-megapixel resolution allows it to capture images that are close to human eyes register sight.

Samsung and Techno are not the first companies that have come with RGBW sensor. In Past Oppo had also tested the RGBW sensor and claimed that it will capture 60% more light than previous generation sensors and reduce 35% noise. Also, sony had announced something the same for its devices.

Since Samsung is calling it the “Fisrt ever”, we are sure there would be something different to it than its competitors. We are expecting a whole explanation of ISOCELL GWB and how it will work since the company has the habit of coming up with a whole explanation in form of excellent videos when it launches something.

Also Read: Samsung HDR camera sensor technology to be used in Vehicles