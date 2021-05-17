Will Honor 50 Re-enter American Smartphone market with Snapdragon 775G Chipset?

Qualcomm has recently introduced a new 7-series chipset for flagship devices. Having model number SM7350, this chipset is quite powerful and expensive as well. Now the company is working on a slightly downgraded project having model number SM7325 and a rumored name Snapdragon 775G. While the above information is confirmed, a leakster from China has revealed that the first phone with Snapdragon 775G will be Honor 50.

Honor 50 might be the first phone with Snapdragon 775G

Many people have shifted to honor from Huawei and Samsung due to great features at cost-effective prices. Honor 50 will be an affordable option for people who do not want to spend too much. On the other hand, Honor 50 Pro and Honor 50 Pro+ will be expensive and feature flagship Snapdragon 888.

The company has not released the launch date or any other features of the devices, but we can expect these devices to be introduced in June and launch in July as the shortage of chipset will likely end by that time.

By having a chipset from an American company Qualcomm, Honor 50 will also come with Google services. It means by working independently from Huawei, Honor will be able to join the smartphone bandwagon. With this, the America- China Smartphone war will also come to an end and it might be possible that the quarterly result of the company will also improve with this new change.

No doubt, Huawei is actually a well-prepared company, and by keeping Huawei and Honor as two separate entities, it has proved how its business sense is actually on point and the time is near when it will again regain the top position in the Smartphone market.

