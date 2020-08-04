This is the First TV Ad for Pixel 4a

Google has introduced Pixel 4a, a mid-range device. After so many rumors and leaks, the device is finally official, and the company has even launched First TV Ad for Pixel 4a. It is around $50 cheaper than Apple iPhone SE (2020), which means Pixel 4a will be priced at $349 when the device is equipped with the same camera system found on the Pixel 4 line. So one will get the superb image quality with Google’s image processing power delivering spectacular quality photos at a great price.

First TV Ad for Pixel 4a

The device has a larger 3140mAh capacity battery as compared to 2800mAh in Pixel 4, about which people were not actually happy. Google claims that the device will run the whole day bt getting fully charged once in a day. The company has posted the very first television ad of Pixel 4a revealing longer battery life and fast charging capabilities of the device; Due video chats support up to 12 participants, ability to take photos of dark sky with astrophotography and its cost-effective price.

The Pixel 4a will ship on August 20, and in order to be the lucky one to grab the device, you can pre-order it now. The device uses a polycarbonate built, which is not dust or water-resistant. Moreover, it features a 5.81-inch display having FHD+ resolution and is powered by Snapdragon 730 chipset paired with 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage. Besides the 12MP rear camera, there is an 8MP punch-hole selfie snapper in the front.

