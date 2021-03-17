This is the Launch Date of Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition

Anxiously waiting for Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition 5G? If yes, your wait is about to end. Honor has released a new teaser video on the company’s official account Weibo, announcing the launch date of V40 Lite Luxury Edition 5G. The company revealed that the device will roll out on March 23. The launch event will be Livestream to contain Covid-19.

Here’s the official announcement:

Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition will be announced on March 23

The device shown in the teaser is quite similar to the images that were leaked recently. This device totally looks like Huawei Nova 8 5G from the backside. The front side of the device has a singular punch-hole selfie camera which is also the same as Nova 8 uncanny. The display has a dual curve edge. All these features are a replica of the Nova family.

Moreover, as far as leaks are concerned, we have come to know that the Luxury edition of the device will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset. It has a 3,800 mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. Since the device does not have an external fingerprint scanner, we can guess that it will have an embedded OLED display. Moreover, the refresh rate of the display is 90 Hz.

The smartphone will be available in two memory configurations– 8/128 GB or 8/256 GB. The Price is expected to start from $556 and goes up to $620.All this information is extracted from rumours and leak so only the launch event will confirm the authenticity of these features.

