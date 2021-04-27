This is the Leaked Battery Capacity of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung is one of the top-rated mobile manufacturers and people keep on waiting for its flagship devices to be launched. While the company has announced a successor of Galax S20 FE, Galaxy S21 FE, some time back, it revealed very little information regarding it. However, it introduced this upcoming device by calling it a Flagship Killer, the name that built a lot of excitement in us. However, it seems it was just a publicity stunt as we have come to know the leaked Battery Capacity of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

We came to know that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will have the same battery capacity as its predecessor. A rumor suggested that its battery will have model number EB-BG990ABY. It was already expected as the phone’s model number is SM-G990B. The rated capacity for the device is 4,370 mAh. It is just a typical capacity(4,500 mAh) like any other device and even it is the same as S20 FE.

Battery Capacity of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE- A false marketing Strategy?

As compared to Galaxy S21, S21 FE will have a bigger capacity but smaller than S21+ and S21 Ultra. Though the company has not shared any detail regarding the device, previous rumors suggest that S21 FE will have a 6.4″ flat screen, somewhat between S21 and S21+.

The selfie camera would be 32 MP and the device will come in silver, green, purple, and white color option. The launch event for the device will take place in August so there is a lot of time for us to get to know more about features and specifications.

