This is the Name of LG Spinning Device

After plenty of rumors and leaks, LG has confirmed the name of its upcoming phone. The company announced that LG Spinning Device will be called Wing and also said that Wing will be showcased on LG’s announcement event that will take place on September 14th. LG wing will have two screens that will spin around each other. The recent teaser video showcased a sliding device that can rotate into a T shape.

Wing is the name of LG Spinning Device

Though the spinning factor of the screen makes it stand out among other devices, it is also said to support 5G technology and will have a triple rear camera array with a 64-megapixel main sensor. The device will run on Snapdragon 7 series processor. This device will be the company’s first one to launch under the explorer project. Explorer project is a new mobile category that is aimed at “discovering new ways to interact with mobile devices… and challenging established user norms,”

While telling more about this device, the company said:

“This device delivers a new and different form factor and mobile experience that would be impossible to create with conventional smartphones.”

Many people have not seen this type of device in reality but no doubt it’s a marvelous concept. LG’s announcement event will be held on September 14th AT 10 AM ET. So in a couple of days, we will be able to see whether the actual device matches with what the company has committed by launching the teaser. Let’s wait for this incredible device.

Also Read: Leaked Video of LG Wing Reveals Rotating Dual Screens