This is the Official Teaser of Vivo SE

Vivo has been launching some great devices these days and is actively competing with other tech giants. Just recently we have come across the official teaser of the upcoming Vivo V20 device teaser revealing details of the device. Now we the company has announced that Vivo SE and Pro model will launch along with this device. The teaser of Vivo SE reveals a mid-range device.

Official Teaser of Vivo SE

Today, we have come across a promo poster of Vivo V20 SE revealing that the device is near and we can expect the launch in the upcoming months. Though we have very less information about the device, but V20 SE was spotted a few days back on Geekbench as V2022. In that listing, we got to know that the device will be powered by a snapdragon 665 chipset and 8 GB RAM. The device scored 31 points in the single-core test and 1,377 points in multi-core department.

These scores along with features clearly show that V20 SE is an entry-level phone in the V20 series. This device has also received China Quality Certification (CQC) which means that it will support 33W fast-charging. Right now we have only come across the poster and certification on Geekbench so we cannot comment on the feature of the device ourselves self but assuming that the device is mid-range, we can easily perceive that it will have mid-range features as well.

Since the launch is near, we will get more information in the coming weeks.

